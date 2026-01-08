Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Endor Labs Application Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Endor Labs. Mend SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Endor Labs Application Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing monorepos or legacy codebases will get the most from Endor Labs Application Security because its function-level reachability analysis actually eliminates noise by filtering out unreachable vulnerabilities in dependencies, not just flagging them. The 95-99% false positive reduction rate is concrete proof this works at scale, and the platform's coverage of ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across code, dependencies, and containers addresses supply chain risk systematically. Not for organizations that need rapid deployment of a point solution; Endor requires meaningful integration into CI/CD workflows and assumes you have complex dependency graphs worth analyzing deeply.
Development teams managing large open source footprints should start with Mend SCA for its reachability analysis, which actually eliminates false positives by confirming whether vulnerable code paths are exploitable in your specific application. The tool covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment across continuous repository monitoring, and its SBOM generation integrates cleanly into existing CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you need license compliance as your primary driver; Mend handles it competently but doesn't differentiate there the way it does on vulnerability prioritization.
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security
SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Endor Labs Application Security vs Mend SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Endor Labs Application Security: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security. built by Endor Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection..
Mend SCA: SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Endor Labs Application Security differentiates with AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection. Mend SCA differentiates with Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management.
Endor Labs Application Security is developed by Endor Labs. Mend SCA is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Endor Labs Application Security and Mend SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source, SCA, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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