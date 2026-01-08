Endor Labs Application Security: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security. built by Endor Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection..

Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software: Automated CVE patching for open source software components. built by Kosai. Core capabilities include Automated CVE patch generation for open source components, Multi-model GenAI engine for vulnerability scanning and patching, Support for end-of-life and abandonware software..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.