Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Endor Labs Application Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Endor Labs. Invicti Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Endor Labs Application Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing monorepos or legacy codebases will get the most from Endor Labs Application Security because its function-level reachability analysis actually eliminates noise by filtering out unreachable vulnerabilities in dependencies, not just flagging them. The 95-99% false positive reduction rate is concrete proof this works at scale, and the platform's coverage of ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across code, dependencies, and containers addresses supply chain risk systematically. Not for organizations that need rapid deployment of a point solution; Endor requires meaningful integration into CI/CD workflows and assumes you have complex dependency graphs worth analyzing deeply.
Invicti Software Composition Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to cut through SCA alert noise will find real value in Invicti's proof-based validation, which confirms exploitable vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy instead of forcing you to triage hundreds of false positives. The static-and-dynamic combination catches both known components in your codebase and what actually runs at runtime, which matters when transitive dependencies hide the real attack surface. Skip this if your primary concern is license compliance over vulnerability exploitation; the tool prioritizes exploitability scoring and remediation guidance over broad license catalog coverage.
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security
SCA tool with proof-based validation and runtime analysis for open-source risks
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Common questions about comparing Endor Labs Application Security vs Invicti Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
Endor Labs Application Security: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security. built by Endor Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection..
Invicti Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool with proof-based validation and runtime analysis for open-source risks. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Proof-based validation to confirm exploitable component vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy, Static and dynamic SCA combining code analysis with runtime component detection, Automatic SBOM generation and scanning in CycloneDX and SPDX formats..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Endor Labs Application Security differentiates with AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection. Invicti Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Proof-based validation to confirm exploitable component vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy, Static and dynamic SCA combining code analysis with runtime component detection, Automatic SBOM generation and scanning in CycloneDX and SPDX formats.
Endor Labs Application Security is developed by Endor Labs. Invicti Software Composition Analysis is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Endor Labs Application Security and Invicti Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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