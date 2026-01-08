Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Endor Labs Application Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Endor Labs. Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Endor Labs Application Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing monorepos or legacy codebases will get the most from Endor Labs Application Security because its function-level reachability analysis actually eliminates noise by filtering out unreachable vulnerabilities in dependencies, not just flagging them. The 95-99% false positive reduction rate is concrete proof this works at scale, and the platform's coverage of ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across code, dependencies, and containers addresses supply chain risk systematically. Not for organizations that need rapid deployment of a point solution; Endor requires meaningful integration into CI/CD workflows and assumes you have complex dependency graphs worth analyzing deeply.
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
SMB and mid-market engineering teams drowning in dependency upgrade tickets will find real relief in Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation because it actually closes the loop between finding vulnerabilities and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The tool generates validated pull requests with breaking change detection and safe upgrade paths, cutting the manual triage work that typically stalls remediation for weeks. Larger enterprises with mature AppSec programs and strict change control gates may find the agentic approach moves faster than their existing workflows allow, requiring process adjustments rather than delivering immediate value out of the box.
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
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Common questions about comparing Endor Labs Application Security vs Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation for your software composition analysis needs.
Endor Labs Application Security: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security. built by Endor Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection..
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation: Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Automated open-source dependency upgrades with validation, Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Agentic workflows generating validated pull requests..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Endor Labs Application Security differentiates with AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection. Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation differentiates with Automated open-source dependency upgrades with validation, Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Agentic workflows generating validated pull requests.
Endor Labs Application Security is developed by Endor Labs. Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Endor Labs Application Security and Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Software Supply Chain, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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