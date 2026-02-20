Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption is a commercial database security tool by enclaive. Certera SSL Tools is a free database security tool by Certera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations handling regulated customer data on shared cloud infrastructure should adopt Enclaive Managed Databases for the only encryption layer that actually prevents their cloud provider from accessing live query results. The combination of hardware-accelerated in-use encryption across PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and MariaDB, paired with HIPAA and PCI DSS compliance automation, eliminates the operational burden of key rotation that kills most encryption-first database deployments. Skip this if you need a multi-database platform covering non-relational stores beyond MongoDB or if your team lacks the cryptographic expertise to manage key lifecycle; the simplified key management here still assumes security familiarity.
Security ops teams that need to quickly validate SSL certificate configurations without spinning up paid infrastructure will get immediate value from Certera SSL Tools; the free CSR generation and certificate conversion utilities eliminate the friction of manual OpenSSL commands across teams. The toolset covers the core operations,decode, convert, validate,that catch misconfigurations before they hit production, which matters most during rapid deployments or incident response. Skip this if your organization needs automated certificate lifecycle management or centralized inventory tracking; Certera is a utility belt, not a certificate management platform.
Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use.
Free SSL tools to generate and decode CSRs, convert cert files, and check installs
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Common questions about comparing Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption vs Certera SSL Tools for your database security needs.
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption: Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use. built by enclaive. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include 3D Encryption: data encrypted at rest, in transit, and in use simultaneously, Hardware-accelerated encryption to maintain performance during active data processing, Data concealment from infrastructure/service provider at all times..
Certera SSL Tools: Free SSL tools to generate and decode CSRs, convert cert files, and check installs. built by Certera. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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