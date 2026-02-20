Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption is a commercial database security tool by enclaive. IBM Guardium is a commercial database security tool by IBM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations handling regulated customer data on shared cloud infrastructure should adopt Enclaive Managed Databases for the only encryption layer that actually prevents their cloud provider from accessing live query results. The combination of hardware-accelerated in-use encryption across PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and MariaDB, paired with HIPAA and PCI DSS compliance automation, eliminates the operational burden of key rotation that kills most encryption-first database deployments. Skip this if you need a multi-database platform covering non-relational stores beyond MongoDB or if your team lacks the cryptographic expertise to manage key lifecycle; the simplified key management here still assumes security familiarity.
Enterprise security teams managing sensitive data across hybrid cloud environments should choose IBM Guardium for its real-time data access monitoring combined with automated compliance reporting that actually closes the gap between discovery and enforcement. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident mitigation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat detection that catches anomalous database access patterns most competitors miss. Skip this if your organization runs databases on a single cloud provider and lacks complex regulatory requirements; Guardium's value compounds with infrastructure diversity and compliance complexity, making it oversized for simpler deployments.
Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use.
Enterprise data security platform for discovery, protection, and compliance
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Common questions about comparing Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption vs IBM Guardium for your database security needs.
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption: Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use. built by enclaive. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include 3D Encryption: data encrypted at rest, in transit, and in use simultaneously, Hardware-accelerated encryption to maintain performance during active data processing, Data concealment from infrastructure/service provider at all times..
IBM Guardium: Enterprise data security platform for discovery, protection, and compliance. built by IBM. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification across cloud and SaaS environments, Real-time data access monitoring and threat detection, Automated compliance workflows and reporting for GDPR, CCPA, PCI-DSS..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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