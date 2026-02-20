Firmware and embedded systems teams protecting closed-source or legacy binaries should evaluate Emproof Nyx, since it delivers reverse engineering and tampering protection without requiring source code access or build environment modifications. The tool supports five processor architectures (ARM, x86, AARCH64, RISC-V, Infineon TriCore, Renesas RH850) and works with GCC and LLVM/Clang compilers out of the box, making it genuinely deployable in constrained hardware contexts where recompilation is impractical. Skip this if you need post-deployment detection and response; Nyx is hardening-focused, not monitoring-focused.