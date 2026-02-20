Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Emproof Nyx is a commercial mobile app security tool by Emproof. Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Firmware and embedded systems teams protecting closed-source or legacy binaries should evaluate Emproof Nyx, since it delivers reverse engineering and tampering protection without requiring source code access or build environment modifications. The tool supports five processor architectures (ARM, x86, AARCH64, RISC-V, Infineon TriCore, Renesas RH850) and works with GCC and LLVM/Clang compilers out of the box, making it genuinely deployable in constrained hardware contexts where recompilation is impractical. Skip this if you need post-deployment detection and response; Nyx is hardening-focused, not monitoring-focused.
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Binary-level firmware protection for embedded systems, no source code needed.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
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Common questions about comparing Emproof Nyx vs Guardsquare DexGuard for your mobile app security needs.
Emproof Nyx: Binary-level firmware protection for embedded systems, no source code needed. built by Emproof. Core capabilities include Binary-level protection with no source code access required, Architecture-agnostic support (ARM, x86, AARCH64, RISC-V, Infineon TriCore, Renesas RH850), Reverse engineering protection..
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Emproof Nyx differentiates with Binary-level protection with no source code access required, Architecture-agnostic support (ARM, x86, AARCH64, RISC-V, Infineon TriCore, Renesas RH850), Reverse engineering protection. Guardsquare DexGuard differentiates with Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization.
Emproof Nyx is developed by Emproof. Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Emproof Nyx and Guardsquare DexGuard serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Obfuscation, Reverse Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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