Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Emproof Nyx - Python Protection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Emproof. Stowaway is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Emproof Nyx - Python Protection
Startups and mid-market teams shipping Python applications where reverse engineering or IP theft is a real threat should evaluate Emproof Nyx - Python Protection for its opcode obfuscation approach, which actually prevents decompilation rather than just slowing it down. The tool integrates as a CI/CD build step with zero runtime overhead and supports mixed environments where only sensitive code gets protected while third-party libraries remain untouched, addressing the practical constraint most teams face. Skip this if your Python runs in fully sandboxed or air-gapped environments where runtime modification isn't feasible, or if you need source protection across compiled languages beyond Python.
Mobile security teams building Android apps need Stowaway because it catches malware signatures and suspicious code patterns that slip past generic static analyzers, and it costs nothing to integrate into CI/CD. The free pricing means you can run it on every build without budget justification, which matters when your threat model centers on repackaged apps and supply chain contamination. Skip this if you need iOS coverage or require post-deployment runtime monitoring; Stowaway is analysis-only and Android-specific.
Python3 code protection against reverse engineering via opcode obfuscation.
A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code
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Common questions about comparing Emproof Nyx - Python Protection vs Stowaway for your static application security testing needs.
Emproof Nyx - Python Protection: Python3 code protection against reverse engineering via opcode obfuscation. built by Emproof. Core capabilities include Dynamic opcode mapping per code object (functions, lambdas) to resist disassembly and decompilation, Python interpreter modification to execute protected and obfuscated Python files, String hiding: strings replaced with encoded versions decoded at runtime..
Stowaway: A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Emproof Nyx - Python Protection and Stowaway serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Key differences: Emproof Nyx - Python Protection is Commercial while Stowaway is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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