Emproof Nyx - Python Protection

Startups and mid-market teams shipping Python applications where reverse engineering or IP theft is a real threat should evaluate Emproof Nyx - Python Protection for its opcode obfuscation approach, which actually prevents decompilation rather than just slowing it down. The tool integrates as a CI/CD build step with zero runtime overhead and supports mixed environments where only sensitive code gets protected while third-party libraries remain untouched, addressing the practical constraint most teams face. Skip this if your Python runs in fully sandboxed or air-gapped environments where runtime modification isn't feasible, or if you need source protection across compiled languages beyond Python.