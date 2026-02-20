Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Emproof. Stowaway is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection
Enterprise firmware teams shipping C/C++ code to embedded systems will value Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection because it hardens binaries post-compilation without requiring source code refactoring, a critical advantage when legacy firmware can't be rewritten. The tool adds runtime exploit mitigations like unpredictable stack canaries across architectures that lack native compiler protections, addressing a real gap in devices running bare-metal or RTOS environments where standard defenses don't exist. Skip this if your embedded systems use memory-safe languages or if you need platform-agnostic coverage beyond ARM and x86; Nyx is narrow by design, trading breadth for depth in a specific threat model.
Mobile security teams building Android apps need Stowaway because it catches malware signatures and suspicious code patterns that slip past generic static analyzers, and it costs nothing to integrate into CI/CD. The free pricing means you can run it on every build without budget justification, which matters when your threat model centers on repackaged apps and supply chain contamination. Skip this if you need iOS coverage or require post-deployment runtime monitoring; Stowaway is analysis-only and Android-specific.
Exploit mitigation tool for C/C++ firmware on embedded systems.
A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection vs Stowaway for your static application security testing needs.
Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection: Exploit mitigation tool for C/C++ firmware on embedded systems. built by Emproof. Core capabilities include Exploit mitigation for C/C++ firmware binaries on embedded systems, Stack canary safe initialisation with unpredictable values by default, Selective function-level protection to minimise performance and memory overhead..
Stowaway: A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection and Stowaway serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Key differences: Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection is Commercial while Stowaway is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox