Mobile app security teams protecting Android apps from reverse engineering will find value in ELFcrypt's free binary obfuscation and anti-debugging combination, which addresses the specific gap most commercial mobile app protection tools leave open. The 127 GitHub stars and zero-cost model make it a pragmatic choice for teams with limited budgets who can tolerate manual integration into their build pipeline. Skip this if you need centralized policy management, compliance reporting, or support for iOS; ELFcrypt is a focused, developer-oriented tool that assumes you're comfortable maintaining it yourself.

OpenRASP

Development teams protecting Java and PHP applications from injection attacks and data exfiltration will get the most from OpenRASP because it instruments application code directly rather than relying on network signatures that miss context-aware exploits. The 2,956 GitHub stars and active community reflect real adoption in production environments where developers can see exactly which requests trigger blocking rules. Skip this if you need mobile app protection on iOS or Android; OpenRASP focuses on server-side application security and won't help you secure client-side code.