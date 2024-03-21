Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ELFcrypt is a free mobile app security tool. OpenRASP is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams protecting Android apps from reverse engineering will find value in ELFcrypt's free binary obfuscation and anti-debugging combination, which addresses the specific gap most commercial mobile app protection tools leave open. The 127 GitHub stars and zero-cost model make it a pragmatic choice for teams with limited budgets who can tolerate manual integration into their build pipeline. Skip this if you need centralized policy management, compliance reporting, or support for iOS; ELFcrypt is a focused, developer-oriented tool that assumes you're comfortable maintaining it yourself.
Development teams protecting Java and PHP applications from injection attacks and data exfiltration will get the most from OpenRASP because it instruments application code directly rather than relying on network signatures that miss context-aware exploits. The 2,956 GitHub stars and active community reflect real adoption in production environments where developers can see exactly which requests trigger blocking rules. Skip this if you need mobile app protection on iOS or Android; OpenRASP focuses on server-side application security and won't help you secure client-side code.
ELFcrypt encrypts ELF binaries with obfuscation and anti-debugging features to protect against reverse engineering.
OpenRASP is a runtime application self-protection solution that integrates into application servers to monitor and block threats in real-time using context-aware instrumentation.
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Common questions about comparing ELFcrypt vs OpenRASP for your mobile app security needs.
ELFcrypt: ELFcrypt encrypts ELF binaries with obfuscation and anti-debugging features to protect against reverse engineering..
OpenRASP: OpenRASP is a runtime application self-protection solution that integrates into application servers to monitor and block threats in real-time using context-aware instrumentation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ELFcrypt is open-source with 127 GitHub stars. OpenRASP is open-source with 2,956 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ELFcrypt and OpenRASP serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Linux. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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