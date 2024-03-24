Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ElectricEye is a free cloud security posture management tool. GovernSafe is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by GovernSafe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running multi-cloud infrastructure on minimal budget should evaluate ElectricEye for its breadth across 1000+ checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks without licensing friction. The Python CLI approach means fast deployment for teams comfortable with command-line tooling and CI/CD integration, particularly useful for catching configuration drift across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously. Skip this if your organization needs a polished UI, real-time alerting dashboards, or managed SaaS support; ElectricEye is built for practitioners who read code and automate compliance scans, not point-and-click buyers.
ElectricEye is a multi-cloud Python CLI tool that performs security posture management and attack surface monitoring across cloud service providers and SaaS platforms with over 1000 security checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks.
Multi-cloud governance, compliance, and security platform with AI pentesting.
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Common questions about comparing ElectricEye vs GovernSafe for your cloud security posture management needs.
ElectricEye: ElectricEye is a multi-cloud Python CLI tool that performs security posture management and attack surface monitoring across cloud service providers and SaaS platforms with over 1000 security checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks..
GovernSafe: Multi-cloud governance, compliance, and security platform with AI pentesting. built by GovernSafe. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud infrastructure mapping and visibility, AI-driven penetration testing, Phishing simulation with AI-generated emails..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ElectricEye is open-source with 1,009 GitHub stars. GovernSafe is developed by GovernSafe. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ElectricEye and GovernSafe serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Microsoft 365, AWS. Key differences: ElectricEye is Free while GovernSafe is Commercial, ElectricEye is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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