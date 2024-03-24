ElectricEye: ElectricEye is a multi-cloud Python CLI tool that performs security posture management and attack surface monitoring across cloud service providers and SaaS platforms with over 1000 security checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks..

GovernSafe: Multi-cloud governance, compliance, and security platform with AI pentesting. built by GovernSafe. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud infrastructure mapping and visibility, AI-driven penetration testing, Phishing simulation with AI-generated emails..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.