Elastic Search AI Platform: Search AI platform with vector database for logs, threat hunting, and AI apps. built by Elastic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vector database for AI and semantic search, Hybrid search combining full-text and semantic search, ES|QL unified query language..

Splunk Security: Unified security operations platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Splunk Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Terabyte-scale data ingestion and analysis from diverse sources, 1,700+ out-of-the-box detection rules, Risk-based alerting to reduce alert volume..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.