Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by Edgescan. Guardsquare App Attestation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
SMB and mid-market teams shipping iOS and Android apps need manual pentesting paired with automated scanning, and Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing delivers both without the overhead of building an internal mobile lab. PCI-ASV certification and CREST-certified analyst involvement means you're getting compliance-grade rigor without hiring pentesters full-time. Skip this if your organization primarily builds web applications or has already standardized on a platform-agnostic SAST tool; the value here is specifically in runtime and post-deployment mobile testing that catches what static analysis misses.
Mobile app teams defending APIs against forged clients and tampered apps will benefit most from Guardsquare App Attestation because it verifies app integrity server-side without requiring app updates to change security policies. The tool covers both iOS and Android with cryptographically signed attestation tokens and detects rooted devices, emulators, and hooking frameworks in real time. Skip this if your threat model assumes users control their own devices; Guardsquare's value drops sharply when you can't enforce device posture as a gating condition.
Mobile app security testing combining vuln assessment, pentesting & forensics
Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access
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Common questions about comparing Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) vs Guardsquare App Attestation for your mobile app security needs.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing combining vuln assessment, pentesting & forensics. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for iOS and Android applications, Manual penetration testing by CREST-certified analysts, Device forensics and data leakage detection..
Guardsquare App Attestation: Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for iOS and Android applications, Manual penetration testing by CREST-certified analysts, Device forensics and data leakage detection. Guardsquare App Attestation differentiates with Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by Edgescan. Guardsquare App Attestation is developed by Guardsquare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) and Guardsquare App Attestation serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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