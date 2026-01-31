Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)

SMB and mid-market teams shipping iOS and Android apps need manual pentesting paired with automated scanning, and Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing delivers both without the overhead of building an internal mobile lab. PCI-ASV certification and CREST-certified analyst involvement means you're getting compliance-grade rigor without hiring pentesters full-time. Skip this if your organization primarily builds web applications or has already standardized on a platform-agnostic SAST tool; the value here is specifically in runtime and post-deployment mobile testing that catches what static analysis misses.