Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
EdgeBit is a commercial software composition analysis tool by EdgeBit. SOOS SCA is a free software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Development teams managing complex dependency trees across CI/CD pipelines should pick SOOS SCA for its transitive dependency scanning and free pricing model that eliminates the per-scan cost friction blocking adoption at scale. The tool's typosquatting detection and auto-generated SBOMs address real supply chain gaps that most SCA tools treat as afterthoughts. This is a poor fit for organizations needing deep integration with proprietary package repositories or expecting vendor hand-holding through license remediation; SOOS assumes teams can act on findings independently.
SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix.
SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities and license risks in dependency trees.
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Common questions about comparing EdgeBit vs SOOS SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
EdgeBit: SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix. built by EdgeBit. Core capabilities include Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests..
SOOS SCA: SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities and license risks in dependency trees. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Deep-tree dependency scanning across transitive and direct dependencies, Unlimited CI/CD pipeline scans, Vulnerability detection with severity, exploitability, and public sentiment prioritization..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
EdgeBit differentiates with Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests. SOOS SCA differentiates with Deep-tree dependency scanning across transitive and direct dependencies, Unlimited CI/CD pipeline scans, Vulnerability detection with severity, exploitability, and public sentiment prioritization.
EdgeBit is developed by EdgeBit. SOOS SCA is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
EdgeBit integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, Buildkite, Kubernetes and 11 more. SOOS SCA integrates with GitHub, CI/CD pipelines (general), Issue management/tracking tools (general). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
EdgeBit and SOOS SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: EdgeBit is Commercial while SOOS SCA is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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