EdgeBit: SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix. built by EdgeBit. Core capabilities include Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests..

SOOS SCA: SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities and license risks in dependency trees. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Deep-tree dependency scanning across transitive and direct dependencies, Unlimited CI/CD pipeline scans, Vulnerability detection with severity, exploitability, and public sentiment prioritization..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.