EdgeBit: SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix. built by EdgeBit. Core capabilities include Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests..

Safety Platform: Vulnerability management & compliance platform for open source supply chains. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Full dependency inventory across environments, Real-time vulnerability status monitoring, Severity, exploitability, and reachability analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.