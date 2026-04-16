Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
EdgeBit is a commercial software composition analysis tool by EdgeBit. Safety MCP is a free software composition analysis tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Development teams using AI coding assistants like Cursor or Claude will cut vulnerable dependency pulls at the moment they happen, not weeks later in CI; Safety MCP embeds real-time package vulnerability checks directly into your coding workflow without account friction. The 30-second setup via MCP JSON configuration means you're protecting code on day one, not after security approves another vendor tool. This isn't a replacement for SCA in your build pipeline or a supply chain risk platform for third-party vendor assessment; it's the guardrail that stops developers from shipping known-bad packages in the first place.
SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix.
MCP server that adds real-time package vuln checks to AI coding assistants.
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Common questions about comparing EdgeBit vs Safety MCP for your software composition analysis needs.
EdgeBit: SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix. built by EdgeBit. Core capabilities include Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests..
Safety MCP: MCP server that adds real-time package vuln checks to AI coding assistants. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Real-time package vulnerability checking within AI coding assistants, Latest secure version recommendations for open-source packages, Vulnerability assessment of existing packages in a codebase..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
EdgeBit differentiates with Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests. Safety MCP differentiates with Real-time package vulnerability checking within AI coding assistants, Latest secure version recommendations for open-source packages, Vulnerability assessment of existing packages in a codebase.
EdgeBit is developed by EdgeBit. Safety MCP is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
EdgeBit integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, Buildkite, Kubernetes and 11 more. Safety MCP integrates with Cursor, Windsurf, GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, Claude. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
EdgeBit and Safety MCP serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Key differences: EdgeBit is Commercial while Safety MCP is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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