EdgeBit: SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix. built by EdgeBit. Core capabilities include Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests..

Preflight: Preflight is a Go-based verification tool that helps organizations validate scripts and executables to prevent supply chain attacks by enabling secure self-compilation and trusted distribution methods..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.