EdgeBit: SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix. built by EdgeBit. Core capabilities include Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests..

Hopper Security: AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades. built by Hopper Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous vulnerability analysis of OSS libraries, Non-breaking patch generation for existing library versions (no version upgrade required), Automated build and test pipeline for patched libraries..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.