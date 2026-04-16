EdgeBit: SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix. built by EdgeBit. Core capabilities include Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests..

Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA: Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Breaking change detection for library upgrades, Safest upgrade path recommendations..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.