Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
EdgeBit is a commercial software composition analysis tool by EdgeBit. Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA
Teams drowning in SCA alerts but lacking the engineering bandwidth to triage them should pick Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA for its runtime threat modeling that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The agentless deployment means no build pipeline rework, and the automated ticket closure on fix deployment stops alert fatigue before it starts. Skip this if your dependencies rarely update or you need source code scanning; Heeler is built for organizations managing active, frequently-patched codebases where false positives burn through security and developer credibility.
SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix.
Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing EdgeBit vs Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
EdgeBit: SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix. built by EdgeBit. Core capabilities include Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests..
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA: Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Breaking change detection for library upgrades, Safest upgrade path recommendations..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
EdgeBit differentiates with Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests. Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA differentiates with Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Breaking change detection for library upgrades, Safest upgrade path recommendations.
EdgeBit is developed by EdgeBit. Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
EdgeBit and Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox