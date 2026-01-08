Dynatrace Application Observability: APM platform for monitoring app performance, cloud-native workloads & databases. built by Dynatrace. Core capabilities include Continuous topology discovery for cloud-native workloads and microservices, End-to-end distributed tracing across services and infrastructure, Code-level profiling with CPU, memory, and thread analysis..

Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform: Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Consolidation of SCA, SAST, DAST, vulnerability management, and CSPM into a single platform, CI/CD pipeline integration for automated security scans, Security analytics for behavior and activity-based risk detection..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.