DynaRisk Breach Check: External cyber risk assessment tool for businesses and portfolios. built by DynaRisk. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for Internet-exposed services, Leaked data monitoring across Surface, Deep, and Dark web, Hacker chatter monitoring on forums and Dark Web..

DynaRisk Breach Defence: Cyber risk management platform for SMEs with breach monitoring and training. built by DynaRisk. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for internet-exposed services, Dark web monitoring for leaked data records, Hacker chatter monitoring across forums and dark web..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.