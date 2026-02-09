Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Dynamic SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Mayhem Security. SCANOSS Security Dataset is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SCANOSS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in SCA noise will cut through it with Dynamic SBOM by actually measuring which CVEs are reachable at runtime rather than cataloging every theoretical risk in their dependencies. The tool filters out 60-90% of static findings through runtime profiling and attack simulation, paired with VEX export to satisfy EO 14028 and SSDF compliance. Skip this if you need supply chain visibility across your vendor ecosystem; Dynamic SBOM maps your own code's exposure, not your third parties'.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large codebases with hidden open source dependencies will find SCANOSS Security Dataset valuable for its ability to detect both declared and undeclared vulnerabilities in supply chain assets, addressing the ID.AM and GV.SC gaps most organizations ignore. The local scanning model with webhook integration lets you catch transitive dependency risk before it reaches production without waiting for vendor updates. This is not the tool for teams needing runtime workload security or those already embedded in a CI/CD pipeline with commercial SCA tooling; SCANOSS prioritizes inventory accuracy over enforcement automation.
Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime
Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code
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Common questions about comparing Dynamic SBOM vs SCANOSS Security Dataset for your software composition analysis needs.
Dynamic SBOM: Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include Runtime application profiling to identify reachable CVEs, Filtering of static SCA report noise by 60-90%, Identification of unused third-party components and dependencies..
SCANOSS Security Dataset: Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, SBOM generation, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dynamic SBOM differentiates with Runtime application profiling to identify reachable CVEs, Filtering of static SCA report noise by 60-90%, Identification of unused third-party components and dependencies. SCANOSS Security Dataset differentiates with Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, SBOM generation, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies.
Dynamic SBOM is developed by Mayhem Security. SCANOSS Security Dataset is developed by SCANOSS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dynamic SBOM and SCANOSS Security Dataset serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CVE, Dependency Scanning, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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