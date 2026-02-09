Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Dynamic SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Mayhem Security. Root is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Root.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in SCA noise will cut through it with Dynamic SBOM by actually measuring which CVEs are reachable at runtime rather than cataloging every theoretical risk in their dependencies. The tool filters out 60-90% of static findings through runtime profiling and attack simulation, paired with VEX export to satisfy EO 14028 and SSDF compliance. Skip this if you need supply chain visibility across your vendor ecosystem; Dynamic SBOM maps your own code's exposure, not your third parties'.
Development teams drowning in open-source vulnerability backlogs should choose Root because it patches dependencies in place without forcing version upgrades, letting you fix CVEs weeks faster than traditional remediation cycles. The platform handles parallel patching across thousands of dependencies and generates provenance attestation for every fix, directly addressing GV.SC supply chain risk management without adding toil to your release pipeline. Root isn't the right fit if you need a platform that also handles proprietary code scanning or SBOM generation alone; it's built for teams that want vulnerability fixes to ship automatically, not just visibility into them.
Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime
Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries and containers
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Common questions about comparing Dynamic SBOM vs Root for your software composition analysis needs.
Dynamic SBOM: Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include Runtime application profiling to identify reachable CVEs, Filtering of static SCA report noise by 60-90%, Identification of unused third-party components and dependencies..
Root: Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries and containers. built by Root.io. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries, In-place fixes without version upgrades, Container image vulnerability remediation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dynamic SBOM differentiates with Runtime application profiling to identify reachable CVEs, Filtering of static SCA report noise by 60-90%, Identification of unused third-party components and dependencies. Root differentiates with Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries, In-place fixes without version upgrades, Container image vulnerability remediation.
Dynamic SBOM is developed by Mayhem Security. Root is developed by Root.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dynamic SBOM and Root serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, CVE, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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