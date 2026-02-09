Dynamic SBOM: Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include Runtime application profiling to identify reachable CVEs, Filtering of static SCA report noise by 60-90%, Identification of unused third-party components and dependencies..

Root: Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries and containers. built by Root.io. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries, In-place fixes without version upgrades, Container image vulnerability remediation..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.