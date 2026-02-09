Dynamic SBOM: Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include Runtime application profiling to identify reachable CVEs, Filtering of static SCA report noise by 60-90%, Identification of unused third-party components and dependencies..

Miggo Predictive Vulnerability Database: Vulnerability intelligence database with CVE analysis and prioritization. built by Miggo. Core capabilities include CVE vulnerability database with severity ratings, AI-powered vulnerable function identification, KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) tracking..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.