Dynamic SBOM: Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include Runtime application profiling to identify reachable CVEs, Filtering of static SCA report noise by 60-90%, Identification of unused third-party components and dependencies..

Hakiri Toolbelt: A command line tool that automates vulnerability scanning of Ruby gems and Rails stack components by identifying CVE vulnerabilities in detected technology versions..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.