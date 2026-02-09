Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Dynamic SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Mayhem Security. Hakiri Toolbelt is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in SCA noise will cut through it with Dynamic SBOM by actually measuring which CVEs are reachable at runtime rather than cataloging every theoretical risk in their dependencies. The tool filters out 60-90% of static findings through runtime profiling and attack simulation, paired with VEX export to satisfy EO 14028 and SSDF compliance. Skip this if you need supply chain visibility across your vendor ecosystem; Dynamic SBOM maps your own code's exposure, not your third parties'.
Ruby and Rails teams shipping fast need Hakiri Toolbelt because it catches gem vulnerabilities in your CI/CD pipeline before they reach production, with zero integration overhead. The tool scans 280+ GitHub stars' worth of real-world Rails stacks and flags CVE matches against gem versions in seconds. Skip this if your codebase doesn't lean heavily on Ruby or if you need remediation guidance beyond vulnerability identification; Hakiri is detection-focused and won't suggest patches.
Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime
A command line tool that automates vulnerability scanning of Ruby gems and Rails stack components by identifying CVE vulnerabilities in detected technology versions.
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Common questions about comparing Dynamic SBOM vs Hakiri Toolbelt for your software composition analysis needs.
Dynamic SBOM: Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include Runtime application profiling to identify reachable CVEs, Filtering of static SCA report noise by 60-90%, Identification of unused third-party components and dependencies..
Hakiri Toolbelt: A command line tool that automates vulnerability scanning of Ruby gems and Rails stack components by identifying CVE vulnerabilities in detected technology versions..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dynamic SBOM is developed by Mayhem Security. Hakiri Toolbelt is open-source with 280 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dynamic SBOM and Hakiri Toolbelt serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, CVE. Key differences: Dynamic SBOM is Commercial while Hakiri Toolbelt is Free, Hakiri Toolbelt is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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