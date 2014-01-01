Hypernative Wallet Protect

Crypto-native teams and wallet providers need transaction-level threat detection before users sign, and Hypernative Wallet Protect is the only tool that simulates execution across 200+ risk types in real time. The API-first design catches phishing, malicious smart contracts, and fraudulent dApps before they drain assets, with continuous on-chain monitoring that maps to NIST DE.CM. Skip this if your organization treats blockchain security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational necessity; Hypernative requires teams that actively monitor non-custodial user behavior and can act on millisecond-level alerts.