Duality Technologies AI Assistant: Privacy-preserving AI research assistant for secure analysis of sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Natural language interface for querying data without schema or syntax knowledge, End-to-end research workflow execution from hypothesis to insight, Automated report generation with visualizations..

Harmonic Secure AI: Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection. built by Harmonic Security. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection in GenAI applications, Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Inline user coaching and nudging..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.