Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant is a commercial ai data poisoning protection tool by Duality Technologies. Harmonic Secure AI is a commercial ai data poisoning protection tool by Harmonic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai data poisoning protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Duality Technologies AI Assistant
Enterprise security and data governance teams analyzing sensitive datasets will get real value from Duality Technologies AI Assistant because it lets analysts query encrypted data without decryption, eliminating the exposure window that makes data breaches costly. The tool uses FHE and differential privacy to keep data encrypted during computation, addresses the NIST PR.DS requirement directly, and runs on cloud infrastructure that handles multi-tenant environments. Skip this if your team needs real-time threat detection or incident response automation; Duality is a research and analytics tool, not a security operations platform.
Mid-market and enterprise teams moving GenAI into production without losing control of data will find real value in Harmonic Secure AI, specifically because it catches sensitive data leakage to third-party models before it happens and surfaces shadow AI use that your procurement team doesn't know about. The platform covers both data protection (PR.DS) and supply chain visibility (GV.SC), which means you're not betting on detection alone; you're blocking at the gate. Skip this if your organization hasn't adopted GenAI yet or treats AI governance as a future problem, not an immediate risk.
Privacy-preserving AI research assistant for secure analysis of sensitive data.
Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection
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Common questions about comparing Duality Technologies AI Assistant vs Harmonic Secure AI for your ai data poisoning protection needs.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant: Privacy-preserving AI research assistant for secure analysis of sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Natural language interface for querying data without schema or syntax knowledge, End-to-end research workflow execution from hypothesis to insight, Automated report generation with visualizations..
Harmonic Secure AI: Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection. built by Harmonic Security. Core capabilities include Sensitive data detection in GenAI applications, Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Inline user coaching and nudging..
Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant differentiates with Natural language interface for querying data without schema or syntax knowledge, End-to-end research workflow execution from hypothesis to insight, Automated report generation with visualizations. Harmonic Secure AI differentiates with Sensitive data detection in GenAI applications, Shadow AI discovery and monitoring, Inline user coaching and nudging.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant is developed by Duality Technologies. Harmonic Secure AI is developed by Harmonic Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Duality Technologies AI Assistant and Harmonic Secure AI serve similar AI Data Poisoning Protection use cases: both are AI Data Poisoning Protection tools, both cover Generative AI, Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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