Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform: Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls..

Secure AI Lab: Academic research lab focused on privacy-preserving and secure AI/ML. built by Secure AI Lab. Core capabilities include Homomorphic encryption (FHE) integration for federated learning gradient aggregation, SecPATE: Secure Multi-Party Computation for private teacher ensemble aggregation, Pri-WeDec: FHE-based encrypted inference for weapon detection in digital forensics..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.