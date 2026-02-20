Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform is a commercial ai model security tool by Duality Technologies. LatticaAI is a commercial ai model security tool by LatticaAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform
Enterprise security and ML teams that need to train models on sensitive external data without exposing it will find real value in Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform; the platform's multi-party computation approach lets you collaborate on datasets you'd normally keep behind walls. The hybrid deployment model and support for traditional ML through generative AI workloads means you're not locked into one model type or cloud provider, and NIST coverage across data security, platform security, and asset management confirms the security controls are intentional rather than bolted-on. Skip this if your primary constraint is cost or if you need out-of-the-box integrations with legacy on-premises data warehouses; Duality's value proposition assumes you've already committed to moving compute toward your data rather than moving data toward your models.
Mid-market and enterprise teams processing sensitive data through third-party AI services should evaluate LatticaAI if client-side encryption before cloud inference is a hard requirement. The platform encrypts data in the browser and processes it through Fully Homomorphic Encryption without decrypting on the vendor's infrastructure, addressing PR.DS data confidentiality concerns that standard cloud AI APIs cannot match. This is not the tool for teams comfortable with traditional encrypted-in-transit approaches or those needing sub-100ms inference latency; FHE's computational overhead is the tradeoff for true end-to-end privacy.
Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data.
Privacy-preserving AI inference platform using Fully Homomorphic Encryption
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Common questions about comparing Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform vs LatticaAI for your ai model security needs.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform: Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls..
LatticaAI: Privacy-preserving AI inference platform using Fully Homomorphic Encryption. built by LatticaAI. Core capabilities include Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) for AI inference, Browser-based data encryption, Encrypted AI model processing..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform differentiates with Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls. LatticaAI differentiates with Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) for AI inference, Browser-based data encryption, Encrypted AI model processing.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform is developed by Duality Technologies. LatticaAI is developed by LatticaAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform and LatticaAI serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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