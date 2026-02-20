Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform: Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls..

LatticaAI: Privacy-preserving AI inference platform using Fully Homomorphic Encryption. built by LatticaAI. Core capabilities include Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) for AI inference, Browser-based data encryption, Encrypted AI model processing..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.