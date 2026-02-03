DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..

Resistant Documents: AI-powered document fraud detection for PDFs and images in under 20s. built by Resistant AI. Core capabilities include Detection of fake, tampered, and AI-generated documents, Support for PDF and image file formats, Documents from any country supported..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.