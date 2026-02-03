DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..

Lasso Intent Security: Real-time intent analysis platform for detecting and preventing AI agent threats. built by lasso security. Core capabilities include Real-time intent analysis in under 50ms with 99.83% claimed threat detection accuracy, Autonomous agent governance to ensure AI agents operate within authorized scope and policy, Tool and response alignment validation at specific interaction checkpoints..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.