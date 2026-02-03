Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DTEX AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by DTEX Systems. Lasso Intent Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by lasso security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need DTEX AI Security to stop data leaks before they happen; it's the only tool that actually monitors what your employees are feeding to ChatGPT and Claude, then blocks the risky stuff in real time. The platform covers both asset discovery and continuous monitoring across your GenAI stack with integrations to Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Splunk already in place, so you're not bolting on another orphaned tool. Skip this if you're looking for a preventative approach to GenAI governance before adoption happens; DTEX assumes shadow AI already exists and you need to detect it.
Enterprise security teams deploying multi-agent AI systems need real-time intent analysis that catches corruption before it propagates across agent chains, and Lasso Intent Security does this in under 50ms with threat detection accuracy claimed at 99.83%. The platform's multi-agent propagation analysis and identity-linked anomaly detection directly address NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, meaning you get continuous monitoring and incident characterization built into the architecture rather than bolted on after. Skip this if your agents are isolated, single-purpose systems or if you need Respond and Recover capabilities; Lasso prioritizes detection and governance over post-incident remediation.
AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks
Real-time intent analysis platform for detecting and preventing AI agent threats.
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Common questions about comparing DTEX AI Security vs Lasso Intent Security for your ai threat detection needs.
DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..
Lasso Intent Security: Real-time intent analysis platform for detecting and preventing AI agent threats. built by lasso security. Core capabilities include Real-time intent analysis in under 50ms with 99.83% claimed threat detection accuracy, Autonomous agent governance to ensure AI agents operate within authorized scope and policy, Tool and response alignment validation at specific interaction checkpoints..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DTEX AI Security differentiates with Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions. Lasso Intent Security differentiates with Real-time intent analysis in under 50ms with 99.83% claimed threat detection accuracy, Autonomous agent governance to ensure AI agents operate within authorized scope and policy, Tool and response alignment validation at specific interaction checkpoints.
DTEX AI Security is developed by DTEX Systems. Lasso Intent Security is developed by lasso security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DTEX AI Security and Lasso Intent Security serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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