DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..

FireTail AI Security Platform: AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Continuous AI discovery and inventory of models, prompts, and logs, Real-time detection of prompt injection, system prompt leakage, and improper output handling, AI security posture management (AI-SPM) with automated risk assessment..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.