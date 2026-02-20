DTACT Insight: Query, analytics & AI/ML management interface for DTACT Fusion data. built by DTACT. Core capabilities include Query data using SQL, PRQL, or natural language prompts, Data discovery via charts and other visualization options, Geospatial and temporal data discovery..

Exaforce Exabot Detect: AI-powered threat detection across IaaS, SaaS, code, and identity systems. built by Exaforce. Core capabilities include Multistage detection pipeline with AI-powered event correlation, Machine learning and rule-based threat detections, Detection coverage across IaaS, SaaS, code repositories, and identity systems..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.