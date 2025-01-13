Development teams shipping code at startup and mid-market velocity need DryRun Security AppSec Agents to stop spending engineering time triaging false positives from rule-based SAST. Its AI-driven detection reasoning cuts noise by actually explaining exploitability rather than flagging every code pattern, and the pull request-native workflow means security happens where developers already work, not in a separate scanning queue. Skip this if your org needs policy enforcement across sensitive file changes as a hard gate; the allowed authors feature exists but this tool prioritizes finding real bugs over access control workflows.

Whispers

Developers and AppSec teams running lean, credential-focused scanning will find Whispers useful for the specific job it does: parsing code repositories to surface hardcoded secrets and dangerous function calls before they reach production. The free pricing and 492 GitHub stars indicate real adoption among open-source and startup teams who need friction-free scanning without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need integration with your existing SAST platform or remediation workflows; Whispers is a point tool that finds problems but assumes your team owns the handoff to fix them.