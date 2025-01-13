Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents is a commercial static application security testing tool by DryRun Security. validator.js is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and mid-market velocity need DryRun Security AppSec Agents to stop spending engineering time triaging false positives from rule-based SAST. Its AI-driven detection reasoning cuts noise by actually explaining exploitability rather than flagging every code pattern, and the pull request-native workflow means security happens where developers already work, not in a separate scanning queue. Skip this if your org needs policy enforcement across sensitive file changes as a hard gate; the allowed authors feature exists but this tool prioritizes finding real bugs over access control workflows.
Frontend and Node.js developers embedding input validation into their applications will find validator.js indispensable for catching malformed data before it reaches business logic; the library's 23,758 GitHub stars reflect years of real-world hardening by thousands of teams. It sanitizes and validates strings across 50+ formats (emails, URLs, credit cards, phone numbers) with minimal dependencies, making it fast to integrate into existing codebases without bloat. Skip this if you're looking for a runtime WAF or SAST scanner that catches injection flaws in your code; validator.js is hygiene at the boundary, not vulnerability detection.
AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests
A library of string validators and sanitizers.
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Common questions about comparing DryRun Security AppSec Agents vs validator.js for your static application security testing needs.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents: AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests. built by DryRun Security. Core capabilities include Contextual security analysis using data flow and architecture, AI-driven vulnerability detection without rule maintenance, Pull request security reviews..
validator.js: A library of string validators and sanitizers..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents is developed by DryRun Security. validator.js is open-source with 23,758 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents and validator.js serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: DryRun Security AppSec Agents is Commercial while validator.js is Free, validator.js is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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