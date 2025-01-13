Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents is a commercial static application security testing tool by DryRun Security. Talisman is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and mid-market velocity need DryRun Security AppSec Agents to stop spending engineering time triaging false positives from rule-based SAST. Its AI-driven detection reasoning cuts noise by actually explaining exploitability rather than flagging every code pattern, and the pull request-native workflow means security happens where developers already work, not in a separate scanning queue. Skip this if your org needs policy enforcement across sensitive file changes as a hard gate; the allowed authors feature exists but this tool prioritizes finding real bugs over access control workflows.
Development teams moving fast and shipping code daily will get real value from Talisman because it catches secrets and malicious patterns before they reach the repository, not after. With 2,027 GitHub stars and zero setup friction as a pre-commit hook, adoption across distributed teams is straightforward. Skip this if your threat model assumes secrets will leak anyway and you're betting on detection and rotation at runtime; Talisman prevents the mistake but doesn't help you respond to one that already escaped.
AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests
Pre-commit hook for validating outgoing changeset
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Common questions about comparing DryRun Security AppSec Agents vs Talisman for your static application security testing needs.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents: AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests. built by DryRun Security. Core capabilities include Contextual security analysis using data flow and architecture, AI-driven vulnerability detection without rule maintenance, Pull request security reviews..
Talisman: Pre-commit hook for validating outgoing changeset..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents is developed by DryRun Security. Talisman is open-source with 2,027 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents and Talisman serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: DryRun Security AppSec Agents is Commercial while Talisman is Free, Talisman is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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