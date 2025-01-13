Development teams shipping code at startup and mid-market velocity need DryRun Security AppSec Agents to stop spending engineering time triaging false positives from rule-based SAST. Its AI-driven detection reasoning cuts noise by actually explaining exploitability rather than flagging every code pattern, and the pull request-native workflow means security happens where developers already work, not in a separate scanning queue. Skip this if your org needs policy enforcement across sensitive file changes as a hard gate; the allowed authors feature exists but this tool prioritizes finding real bugs over access control workflows.

Talisman

Development teams moving fast and shipping code daily will get real value from Talisman because it catches secrets and malicious patterns before they reach the repository, not after. With 2,027 GitHub stars and zero setup friction as a pre-commit hook, adoption across distributed teams is straightforward. Skip this if your threat model assumes secrets will leak anyway and you're betting on detection and rotation at runtime; Talisman prevents the mistake but doesn't help you respond to one that already escaped.