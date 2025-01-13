Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents is a commercial static application security testing tool by DryRun Security. Subresource Integrity (SRI) is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and mid-market velocity need DryRun Security AppSec Agents to stop spending engineering time triaging false positives from rule-based SAST. Its AI-driven detection reasoning cuts noise by actually explaining exploitability rather than flagging every code pattern, and the pull request-native workflow means security happens where developers already work, not in a separate scanning queue. Skip this if your org needs policy enforcement across sensitive file changes as a hard gate; the allowed authors feature exists but this tool prioritizes finding real bugs over access control workflows.
Frontend teams shipping third-party JavaScript or stylesheets will get the most from Subresource Integrity because it's the only native browser mechanism that catches CDN compromises and supply-chain tampering before code executes. A single cryptographic hash in your HTML tag stops malicious script injection cold, and it costs nothing to implement. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include compromised dependencies or if you're still loading unversioned assets from public CDNs without any integrity checks; SRI only works when you already control your resource URLs.
AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests
A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources.
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Common questions about comparing DryRun Security AppSec Agents vs Subresource Integrity (SRI) for your static application security testing needs.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents: AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests. built by DryRun Security. Core capabilities include Contextual security analysis using data flow and architecture, AI-driven vulnerability detection without rule maintenance, Pull request security reviews..
Subresource Integrity (SRI): A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents and Subresource Integrity (SRI) serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: DryRun Security AppSec Agents is Commercial while Subresource Integrity (SRI) is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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