Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents is a commercial static application security testing tool by DryRun Security. password_compat is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and mid-market velocity need DryRun Security AppSec Agents to stop spending engineering time triaging false positives from rule-based SAST. Its AI-driven detection reasoning cuts noise by actually explaining exploitability rather than flagging every code pattern, and the pull request-native workflow means security happens where developers already work, not in a separate scanning queue. Skip this if your org needs policy enforcement across sensitive file changes as a hard gate; the allowed authors feature exists but this tool prioritizes finding real bugs over access control workflows.
PHP developers maintaining legacy applications need password_compat to backport modern password hashing functions to older PHP versions without rewriting authentication logic. With 2,135 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the standard for teams running PHP 5.3–5.4 that can't upgrade immediately but must implement bcrypt or argon2 hashing. Skip this if you're on PHP 5.5 or later; the native password functions are built in and don't require a compatibility layer.
AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests
A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions.
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Common questions about comparing DryRun Security AppSec Agents vs password_compat for your static application security testing needs.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents: AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests. built by DryRun Security. Core capabilities include Contextual security analysis using data flow and architecture, AI-driven vulnerability detection without rule maintenance, Pull request security reviews..
password_compat: A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents is developed by DryRun Security. password_compat is open-source with 2,135 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents and password_compat serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: DryRun Security AppSec Agents is Commercial while password_compat is Free, password_compat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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