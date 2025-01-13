Development teams shipping code at startup and mid-market velocity need DryRun Security AppSec Agents to stop spending engineering time triaging false positives from rule-based SAST. Its AI-driven detection reasoning cuts noise by actually explaining exploitability rather than flagging every code pattern, and the pull request-native workflow means security happens where developers already work, not in a separate scanning queue. Skip this if your org needs policy enforcement across sensitive file changes as a hard gate; the allowed authors feature exists but this tool prioritizes finding real bugs over access control workflows.

Linx

Frontend security teams hunting for hidden API endpoints and third-party dependencies buried in obfuscated JavaScript will find Linx invaluable; it does one thing well,extracting invisible links that standard static scanners miss,and costs nothing to try. With 214 GitHub stars and a free model, it's proven useful enough for developers to adopt without procurement, making it ideal for teams bootstrapping their own SAST workflows. Skip this if you need browser-based exploitation testing or DAST capabilities; Linx is strictly a reconnaissance tool for what's actually hiding in your compiled frontend code.