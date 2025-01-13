DryRun Security AppSec Agents: AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests. built by DryRun Security. Core capabilities include Contextual security analysis using data flow and architecture, AI-driven vulnerability detection without rule maintenance, Pull request security reviews..

Joint Advanced Application Defect Assessment for Android Application (JAADAS): JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.