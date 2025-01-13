Development teams shipping code at startup and mid-market velocity need DryRun Security AppSec Agents to stop spending engineering time triaging false positives from rule-based SAST. Its AI-driven detection reasoning cuts noise by actually explaining exploitability rather than flagging every code pattern, and the pull request-native workflow means security happens where developers already work, not in a separate scanning queue. Skip this if your org needs policy enforcement across sensitive file changes as a hard gate; the allowed authors feature exists but this tool prioritizes finding real bugs over access control workflows.

FlowDroid

Security teams auditing Android applications for data exfiltration vulnerabilities will get real value from FlowDroid's taint analysis, which tracks sensitive data flow across method calls and lifecycle boundaries that simpler pattern matchers miss. The tool is free and has been battle-tested in academic research and real deployments, making it a smart choice before moving to commercial SAST platforms. Skip this if you need IDE integration or false-positive filtering; FlowDroid requires expertise to tune and will drown you in results without careful configuration, which is why it works best as a focused hunting tool rather than a gating control in your build pipeline.