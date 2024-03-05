Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
drozer is a free mobile app security tool. House is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams testing Android apps in-house will get the most from drozer because it actually executes against runtime behavior and IPC endpoints instead of static analysis alone. The 4,471 GitHub stars and active use by security researchers validates its ability to find permission bypasses and data leakage that sandbox scanners miss. Skip this if you need GUI-driven workflows or automated compliance reporting; drozer requires hands-on testing chops and is free precisely because it's a practitioner's tool, not a vendor solution.
Mobile app security engineers who need to reverse-engineer and tamper with iOS and Android binaries will find House invaluable; it gives you Frida's runtime inspection power without writing custom scripts, and the 1,460 GitHub stars signal real adoption among practitioners doing this work. The Web GUI cuts setup friction compared to command-line Frida, making it practical for repeated analysis across multiple apps. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; House is a manual inspection tool for people who know what they're hunting for.
drozer is an open source Android security testing framework that identifies vulnerabilities in mobile apps and devices through Android Runtime and IPC endpoint interaction.
House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python.
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Common questions about comparing drozer vs House for your mobile app security needs.
drozer: drozer is an open source Android security testing framework that identifies vulnerabilities in mobile apps and devices through Android Runtime and IPC endpoint interaction..
House: House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
drozer is open-source with 4,471 GitHub stars. House is open-source with 1,460 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
drozer and House serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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