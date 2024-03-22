Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DroidRA is a free static application security testing tool. Quixxi SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams analyzing Android apps with heavy use of reflection and dynamic class loading will get genuine value from DroidRA; its composite constant propagation approach catches reflective calls that standard static analysis misses, reducing false negatives in a category where reflection is a common evasion tactic. The tool is free and open source with active development on GitHub, making it a low-friction addition to existing SAST pipelines. Skip it if you need cross-platform coverage or runtime behavioral analysis; DroidRA is purely static, Android-focused instrumentation that won't replace your dynamic testing or iOS tooling.
Startup and SMB teams shipping mobile apps across Android, iOS, and cross-platform frameworks need Quixxi SAST because it catches source code flaws before they reach production without forcing engineers through a separate security pipeline. The tool maps directly to OWASP and PCI DSS compliance scoring, which matters when you're auditing for the first time and need proof of work. Skip this if your org runs primarily web applications or needs deep integration with your existing Java/.NET SAST tooling; Quixxi is mobile-first by design, not a secondary capability bolted onto a legacy platform.
DroidRA is an instrumentation-based Android security analysis tool that improves the accuracy of reflective call analysis through composite constant propagation techniques.
SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code
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Common questions about comparing DroidRA vs Quixxi SAST for your static application security testing needs.
DroidRA: DroidRA is an instrumentation-based Android security analysis tool that improves the accuracy of reflective call analysis through composite constant propagation techniques..
Quixxi SAST: SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Automated mobile app source code scanning, Vulnerability detection with explanations and recommendations, Support for Android, iOS, Flutter, Xamarin, Cordova, Ionic, and React Native..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DroidRA and Quixxi SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: DroidRA is Free while Quixxi SAST is Commercial, DroidRA is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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