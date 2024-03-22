Mobile app security teams analyzing Android apps with heavy use of reflection and dynamic class loading will get genuine value from DroidRA; its composite constant propagation approach catches reflective calls that standard static analysis misses, reducing false negatives in a category where reflection is a common evasion tactic. The tool is free and open source with active development on GitHub, making it a low-friction addition to existing SAST pipelines. Skip it if you need cross-platform coverage or runtime behavioral analysis; DroidRA is purely static, Android-focused instrumentation that won't replace your dynamic testing or iOS tooling.

Quixxi SAST

Startup and SMB teams shipping mobile apps across Android, iOS, and cross-platform frameworks need Quixxi SAST because it catches source code flaws before they reach production without forcing engineers through a separate security pipeline. The tool maps directly to OWASP and PCI DSS compliance scoring, which matters when you're auditing for the first time and need proof of work. Skip this if your org runs primarily web applications or needs deep integration with your existing Java/.NET SAST tooling; Quixxi is mobile-first by design, not a secondary capability bolted onto a legacy platform.