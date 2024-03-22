Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DroidRA is a free static application security testing tool. Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams analyzing Android apps with heavy use of reflection and dynamic class loading will get genuine value from DroidRA; its composite constant propagation approach catches reflective calls that standard static analysis misses, reducing false negatives in a category where reflection is a common evasion tactic. The tool is free and open source with active development on GitHub, making it a low-friction addition to existing SAST pipelines. Skip it if you need cross-platform coverage or runtime behavioral analysis; DroidRA is purely static, Android-focused instrumentation that won't replace your dynamic testing or iOS tooling.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
DroidRA is an instrumentation-based Android security analysis tool that improves the accuracy of reflective call analysis through composite constant propagation techniques.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing DroidRA vs Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence for your static application security testing needs.
DroidRA: DroidRA is an instrumentation-based Android security analysis tool that improves the accuracy of reflective call analysis through composite constant propagation techniques..
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DroidRA and Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: DroidRA is Free while Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is Commercial, DroidRA is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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