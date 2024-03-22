DroidRA: DroidRA is an instrumentation-based Android security analysis tool that improves the accuracy of reflective call analysis through composite constant propagation techniques..

Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.