DroidRA

Mobile app security teams analyzing Android apps with heavy use of reflection and dynamic class loading will get genuine value from DroidRA; its composite constant propagation approach catches reflective calls that standard static analysis misses, reducing false negatives in a category where reflection is a common evasion tactic. The tool is free and open source with active development on GitHub, making it a low-friction addition to existing SAST pipelines. Skip it if you need cross-platform coverage or runtime behavioral analysis; DroidRA is purely static, Android-focused instrumentation that won't replace your dynamic testing or iOS tooling.