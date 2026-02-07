Drivesec Weseth®: Security by Design platform for IoT systems across CI/CD lifecycle phases. built by Drivesec. Core capabilities include Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA), CSMS and SUMS compliance support, Requirements engineering and cybersecurity concept development..

Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.