Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Drivesec Weseth® is a commercial secure code training tool by Drivesec. Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building IoT systems need Drivesec Weseth® because it embeds security requirements into the design phase rather than bolting compliance onto finished code. The platform covers CSMS and SUMS compliance while running threat analysis across the entire CI/CD pipeline, which matters when regulatory audits demand documented security decisions from day one. Skip this if your organization treats secure coding as a post-deployment concern; Weseth's value evaporates without commitment to shifting left, and its hybrid deployment model requires infrastructure planning that pure SaaS vendors don't demand.
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
Security by Design platform for IoT systems across CI/CD lifecycle phases
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Drivesec Weseth® vs Immersive Labs App Security Training for your secure code training needs.
Drivesec Weseth®: Security by Design platform for IoT systems across CI/CD lifecycle phases. built by Drivesec. Core capabilities include Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA), CSMS and SUMS compliance support, Requirements engineering and cybersecurity concept development..
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Drivesec Weseth® differentiates with Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA), CSMS and SUMS compliance support, Requirements engineering and cybersecurity concept development. Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice.
Drivesec Weseth® is developed by Drivesec. Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Drivesec Weseth® and Immersive Labs App Security Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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