Drip7 Policy Workflows is a commercial policy management tool by Drip7. I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) is a free policy management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle with policy acknowledgement decay will find real value in Drip7 Policy Workflows; it automates the tedious tracking that turns a 30-minute policy update into a three-week compliance nightmare. The platform covers NIST GV.PO and GV.RR (policy establishment and role accountability), handles role-based distribution and escalation workflows natively, and generates audit-ready logs without manual export gymnastics. Skip this if your primary need is policy authoring or deep integration with your existing training platform; Drip7 is built to solve acknowledgement and versioning, not to replace your policy writers or LMS.
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System)
Industrial security teams building an ISMS from scratch will appreciate I-ISMS because it's free Word templates that actually map to IEC 62443 and ISO 27001 requirements instead of forcing you to hire a consultant or start blank. The 116 GitHub stars signal real adoption among OT practitioners who've validated the policy language against actual audits. Skip this if your organization already has a mature documentation baseline or needs automated compliance monitoring and continuous control testing; I-ISMS is a documentation framework, not a control execution platform.
Policy management platform for distribution, acknowledgement tracking & audit trails.
A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling.
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Common questions about comparing Drip7 Policy Workflows vs I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System) for your policy management needs.
Drip7 Policy Workflows: Policy management platform for distribution, acknowledgement tracking & audit trails. built by Drip7. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Central versioned policy repository for storing and organizing organizational policies, Automated acknowledgement workflows with digital sign-off and automatic reminders, Role- and department-based policy distribution targeting..
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System): A Microsoft Word template library for implementing industrial information security management systems with documentation for policy, risk management, business continuity, and incident handling..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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