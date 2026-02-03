Dream AI Cyber Factory: National-scale AI cybersecurity platform for infrastructure protection. built by Dream Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous continuous monitoring and real-time response to cyber threats, Network scanning and asset mapping via Discovery App, Cyber Language Model (CLM) for asset classification by role, exposure, and impact..

Inspira H1UMAN: AI-powered cybersecurity automation agent for daily workflow execution. built by Inspira Enterprise. Core capabilities include AI-powered workflow automation, Day-to-day security task execution, Integration with Cyber Fusion Centers..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.