SMB and mid-market teams protecting Android and iOS apps without dedicated mobile security staff should choose DoveRunner Mobile App Security for its no-code deployment and server-independent operation, which means your developers integrate runtime protection without building custom security logic. FIPS 140-2 compliance and support for GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS handles most regulatory boxes without separate work. Skip this if your threat model depends on cloud-based threat intelligence or you need visibility across web and API layers alongside mobile; DoveRunner prioritizes app-layer runtime defense, not network monitoring.

Needle

Security teams doing iOS penetration testing on legacy applications will find Needle's modular framework approach valuable for methodical assessment workflows, particularly when testing against iOS 9 and 10 codebases that newer tools have abandoned. The 1,383 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption among practitioners who need granular control over each assessment phase rather than automated scanning. Skip Needle if you're testing current iOS versions or need active vendor support; the framework was discontinued years ago and Objection has become the maintained alternative for modern iOS security work.